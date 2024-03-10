Women Handball Intervarsity Championship at GCWUS

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The 34th HEC All Pakistan Women Handball Intervarsity Championship 2023-24 was held at the Government College for Women University Sialkot (GCWUS).

According to a university spokesperson, the Punjab University team won the championship. Twelve teams from all-over Pakistan played 24 matches in the tournament. In the final match, the Punjab University won after a very tough competition with Lahore College University, while for the third position, Superior University defeated Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) by one goal in a tough competition.

After the final match, the closing ceremony was held in which Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi was the chief guest, while Chairman University of Sialkot (USKT) Faisal Manzoor, Director HEC Asif Hussain, former Member Provincial Assembly Gulnaz Shahzadi, Shabina Gilani and Lubna Tabassum from Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS), Rana Nadeem and Sialkot Industrialists were the guests of honour.

Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences and Convenor sports Committee Prof. Dr. Yasir Nawaz Manj, while delivering the opening remarks, thanked all the sponsors and organizing committee of the event and said that the university will continue to organize such events for female students in the future.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof.

Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi thanked all sponsors and appreciated the efforts of all teams including Convener Sports Committee Prof. Dr. Yasir Nawaz Manj and Director Sports Atiya Altaf for the successful organization of the event. She said with the support of the business community of Sialkot, GCWUS had been able to hold such a big event.

Chairman, board of Governors USKT Faisal Manzoor, while speaking, congratulated the Vice Chancellor GCWUS and the University administration and said that in the future, the two universities will conduct various educational and research activities with mutual cooperation.

Along with the cash prizes for the players, he also announced a special discount for the children of the faculty and staff at Classic school and University of Sialkot (USKT).

Director Higher Education Commission Asif Hussain while speaking said that the Chairman HEC has issued instructions to conduct extracurricular activities along with education and research for students in HEC universities so that a healthy and literate society can be formed.

Director Sports Atiya Altaf thanked the Vice Chancellor, HEC, sponsors, teams from all over Pakistan, coach and handball federation for preparing the team.

At the end the top 4 teams, tournament referee and other staff were given cash prizes and trophies by the Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi.