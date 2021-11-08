Women handicrafts skill ensures their empowerment, self-reliance

Women abilities and skills in handicrafts sector are ensuring their empowerment, self-reliance in the society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Women abilities and skills in handicrafts sector are ensuring their empowerment, self-reliance in the society.

The trend of handicrafts has been increasing among the women, due to new trends of mega showcases and folk festivals.

There were varieties of handicraft products include Ajrak, ceramics, articles made of date leaves, farassi rugs, jandi, khes, musical instruments, caps, straw products, bangles, crucia work and embroideries.

Farhat BiBi artisan of handicrafts said, she was generating sufficient income to lead a respectable life and support her family.

She added that women who did not have formal education, should focus on developing their skills in different fields especially in handicrafts sector to support their families.

Another, female artisan Mareena a student of arts said that though this work lied with great hardwork and time consuming but these women do not get wadge according to their skills. She suggested that their work should be recognized. She highly praised the government decision to establish women market in Federal capital, adding that it would encourage women to display their handmade products at the exclusive market.