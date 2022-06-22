UrduPoint.com

Women Head Mohrars Posted At Hyderabad's Police Stations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2022 | 08:07 PM

District Police has posted women Head Mohrars on the directions of Inspector General Sindh Ghulam-Nabi Memon

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :District Police has posted women Head Mohrars on the directions of Inspector General Sindh Ghulam-Nabi Memon.

On the direction of Inspector General Sindh, SP Headquarters Anil Haider Minhas has appointed women officers and personnel in different police stations of Hyderabad such as City, Baldia, A Section, Qasimabad and Hussainabad.

According to the spokesperson, "The deployment of women is an important step towards improving the culture of the police station, which will create self-confidence in women personnel and also promote community policing."Following the orders issued by the Hyderabad police, women officers and personnel have assumed responsibilities in different police stations.

