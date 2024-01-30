Women hold full rights to cast vote in elections: Ashrafi

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2024 | 07:29 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Religious Affairs and Pakistan Diaspora in middle East and Muslim Countries, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, on Tuesday said that women have full rights to cast vote in elections.

Addressing a press conference, he emphasized the importance of voting as Pakistan is gearing up for general elections being held on February 8.

He highlighted the ongoing preparations being observed across the country for the next polls.

About recent discussions on social media regarding the Shariah status of voting, Ashrafi who is also the Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), underscored that voting was not only a civic duty but also a testimony, asserting, "If the testimony is known, it is a crime not to give it." He extended this principle to include women's voting rights, and emphasizing that women could not be deprived of their right to vote.

He said Pakistan Ulema Council had already issued a 'Fatwa' (religious decree) affirming the legality of voting, with specific arrangements in place for women to exercise their voting rights. He clarified that Pakistan had a separate polling stations and polling staff will facilitate women voters, ensuring their participation in the democratic process.

As the election day approaches on February 8, he urged all citizens to actively engage in the electoral process.

He also emphasized the importance of assessing candidates based on their abilities, love, and loyalty to the country while casting votes. He reiterated that voting was a fundamental duty of every citizen, emphasizing the significance of democracy and urging all eligible voters to fulfill their civic responsibility on the election day.

Ashrafi mentioned that in a significant diplomatic development, Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian had held talks with Pakistan's political and military leadership. He said the talks concluded with a commitment to continue dialogue and cooperation on regional matters besides reaffirming commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region.

Supporting the joint statement issued following the meeting, Ashrafi emphasized the collective responsibility of all nations in combating terrorism, labelling it as a global menace that requires a unified approach.

Regarding the escalating situation in Palestine, he raised concerns over it and reiterated the importance of Muslim unity in addressing such issues. Highlighting the domestic front, Ashrafi called for political leadership to come forward for resolving internal challenges through dialogue. Regarding the legal developments, he stressed the importance of allowing the courts to carry out their duties independently and supremacy of law.

