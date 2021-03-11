UrduPoint.com
Women Honoured For Contributing In Economic Development Of The Country

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 04:16 PM

Women honoured for contributing in economic development of the country

Mrs. Zia S. Hasan, the founder of WOWPK, says empowering the women is essential and is much important for gender equality, contending that women ensure support each other and their achievements are honoured and celebrated by the society.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11th, 2021) Women of Wonders Pakistan (WOWPK), a social impact community of women, celebrated the International Women’s Day by organizing the 2nd Women of Wonders Awards 2021 ceremony in partnership with Inspire Mill in Islamabad.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of women from various professional fields. The chief guest of the ceremony was Senator Seemi Ezdi and the ceremony was also graced by special guests, Ms. Shagufta Jabeen, Mr. Hamza Shafqaat, The Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad and Mr. Rana, Waqas, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad.

The Women of Wonders Awards 2021 Ceremony was an annual event dedicated to celebrating Pakistani women’s professional excellence in various fields.

The Awards Ceremony was the premiere event of the year, honouring women who have been contributing tremendously to the economic development of Pakistan and created impact at large. This year, a special award category, Enabler, was also introduced which honors outstanding feminist advocacy efforts by MEN that embody the goal of service to women and that have identifiably improved women’s lives. The winner of the Enabler award was Mr. Zaeem Zia, District Health Officer Islamabad.

In the first phase, nominations in 13 different categories (Agriculture, Artisans, Community Development/Pandemic & Crises, E-Commerce, education, Health, Lifestyle & Beauty, technology& Innovation, Woman Entrepreneur of the year, Women in Unconventional business, Public Services, food & Hospitality, and Media Campaign) were collected from the women all over Pakistan.

The nominees were assessed upon quality of work, excellence and achievements on the basis of materials provided with the nomination form. In the second phase, the winners were selected through a two tier process, via public voting and a prestigious panel of twelve member jury. The winner of each category was awarded a prestigious WOW Award.

The founder of WOWPK, Mrs. Zia S. Hasan, said, “Empowering the women is essential and is very much necessary for the gender equality. One way forward for women empowerment is to make sure that women support each other and that their achievements are honoured and celebrated by the society. Women hold up half the sky and supporting women will help them advance at work, start businesses, reach big life goals and take part in the progress of the country.This awards ceremony is all about our achievements and taking the credit we deserve.”

Ms. Sidra Jalil, Founder Inspire Mill, said, “This celebration gives recognition to those woman personalities who have excelled in their own fields. Indeed, women have contributed greatly to the welfare of the society and to the country subsequently”.

