Women Hostel, Bridge Inaugurated In Chitral

Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 12:20 PM

Commandant Chitral Scouts Brigadier Moeenuddin and Mrs Moeenuddin inaugurated a hostel for non-local female schoolteachers has been inaugurated in Arandu village and a bridge in Domel area near the Pak-Afghan border on Wednesday

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Commandant Chitral Scouts Brigadier Moeenuddin and Mrs Moeenuddin inaugurated a hostel for non-local female schoolteachers has been inaugurated in Arandu village and a bridge in Domel area near the Pak-Afghan border on Wednesday.

The Sarhad Rural Support Program (SRSP), a non-governmental organization (NGO), constructed the bridge in a short period of four months on a river in Domel area near the Pak-Afghan border with a cost of 7.2 million. Brigadier Moeenuddin at the inauguration ceremony appreciated the quality of work of the bridge. A donor agency of Germany had provided fund for the bridge which will benefit at least 120 families in the area.

District Program Manager Engineer Khadimullah, Major Abdullah, SRSP engineers and staff and local notables were present on the occasion of inauguration of bridge and women hostel.

Engineer Khadimullah briefed Brigadier Moeenuddin about the ongoing projects on his organization in the area.

The local people while talking to this scribe said water level increases in the river in summer due to snow melting after which the children cannot cross it to reach their schools.

They said they were also facing great difficulties while shifting their patients to hospital before the construction of the bridge. They said the construction of the bridge has now resolved this problem.

After inaugurating the bridge, Brigadier Moeenuddin also visited an under construction middle school and high school in Arandu area and expressed satisfaction over the quality and pace of work. The construction work is continuing with the assistance of SRSP.

Meanwhile, Mrs Moeenuddin inaugurated a girls' middle school and a hostel for female teachers in a recently-upgraded high school in Arandu. She termed the hostel very beneficial for women teachers.

She said the women teachers coming from other areas to Arandu schools will now feel comfortable after establishment of hostel for them. She said the hostel has all facilities.

The school headmistress Imrana Wazir also lauded the efforts of SRSP for establishment of women hostel.

