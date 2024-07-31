Open Menu

Women In Balochistan To Be Included In Benazir Kafalat Programme:Senator Rubina Khalid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2024 | 09:38 PM

Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Wednesday said that women belonging to the Balochistan province having PMT score upto 60 are being included in the BISP Kafalat and other programmes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024)

She was speaking during a meeting with the Advisor to Chief Minister Balochistan on Commerce and Industry, Mir Ali Hassan Zehri. The meeting was held to discuss important issues related to BISP beneficiaries in Balochistan.

During the meeting, Senator Rubina Khalid said, on the special instructions of President Asif Ali Zardari, women belonging to the Balochistan province are being included in the Kafalat programme.

The meeting discussed several key issues including the challenges faced by women beneficiaries in Balochistan and solutions to improve their well-being.

A significant focus was placed on skill development programs aimed at enabling beneficiaries and youth to start their own businesses, thereby helping them rise out of poverty.

This initiative also aims to uplift the lives of Benazir Income Support Programme beneficiaries and include more eligible families in the programme.

Additionally, the matter of registering women in BISP through mobile Registration Vans to ensure wider reach and inclusivity was also discussed.

Senator Rubina Khalid highlighted the need for support and cooperation to enhance the effectiveness of BISP initiatives.

In response, Mir Ali Hassan Zehri praised the impactful work of BISP and assured his complete support for the programme to create a more inclusive and empowered community in Balochistan, ensuring that more families benefit from BISP's transformative initiatives.

