- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Women in Balochistan to be included in Benazir Kafalat programme:Senator Rubina Khalid
Women In Balochistan To Be Included In Benazir Kafalat Programme:Senator Rubina Khalid
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2024 | 09:38 PM
Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Wednesday said that women belonging to the Balochistan province having PMT score upto 60 are being included in the BISP Kafalat and other programmes
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Wednesday said that women belonging to the Balochistan province having PMT score upto 60 are being included in the BISP Kafalat and other programmes.
She was speaking during a meeting with the Advisor to Chief Minister Balochistan on Commerce and Industry, Mir Ali Hassan Zehri. The meeting was held to discuss important issues related to BISP beneficiaries in Balochistan.
During the meeting, Senator Rubina Khalid said, on the special instructions of President Asif Ali Zardari, women belonging to the Balochistan province are being included in the Kafalat programme.
The meeting discussed several key issues including the challenges faced by women beneficiaries in Balochistan and solutions to improve their well-being.
A significant focus was placed on skill development programs aimed at enabling beneficiaries and youth to start their own businesses, thereby helping them rise out of poverty.
This initiative also aims to uplift the lives of Benazir Income Support Programme beneficiaries and include more eligible families in the programme.
Additionally, the matter of registering women in BISP through mobile Registration Vans to ensure wider reach and inclusivity was also discussed.
Senator Rubina Khalid highlighted the need for support and cooperation to enhance the effectiveness of BISP initiatives.
In response, Mir Ali Hassan Zehri praised the impactful work of BISP and assured his complete support for the programme to create a more inclusive and empowered community in Balochistan, ensuring that more families benefit from BISP's transformative initiatives.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI chief seeks power by creating conflicts: Khawaja Asif6 hours ago
-
Media's role pivotal in promoting timely availability of data for Sustainable Population Growth6 hours ago
-
Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for P ..6 hours ago
-
Over 5 mln Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week6 hours ago
-
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful6 hours ago
-
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik6 hours ago
-
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution6 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand7 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA7 hours ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais7 hours ago
-
Murree's development projects to boost tourism, says Raja Usama Sarwar7 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for integrated strategy to promote i ..7 hours ago