Women inheritance awareness campaigns launched in rural areas: MNA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National History and Literary Heritage and Member National Assembly (MNA) Ghazala Saifi has said government has launched various awareness campaigns in different rural areas to provide knowledge to rural women of their due share in inheritance.

Talking to APP, she said the initiative would help in unraveling common practice in rural areas where daughters were still being denied their due share in the inheritance.

Adding she said, the efforts were driven from the notion that nations cannot prosper without including women in nation building process as their role is vital for progress of the country and to make women economically empowered.

She said inheritance was the right of an heir to succeed to property on the death of an ancestor that may legally be transmitted to an heir.

There cannot be women empowerment without economic independence and giving them their due right to inheritance, she added.

By giving women their rightful share in inheritance according to the injunctions of islam, we can make them economically independent and that will be vital step towards their empowerment.

