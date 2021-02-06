UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women Inheritance Awareness Campaigns Launched In Rural Areas: MNA Ghazala Saifi

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 01:35 PM

Women inheritance awareness campaigns launched in rural areas: MNA Ghazala Saifi

Parliamentary Secretary for National History and Literary Heritage and Member National Assembly (MNA) Ghazala Saifi has said government has launched various awareness campaigns in different rural areas to provide knowledge to rural women of their due share in inheritance

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National History and Literary Heritage and Member National Assembly (MNA) Ghazala Saifi has said government has launched various awareness campaigns in different rural areas to provide knowledge to rural women of their due share in inheritance.

Talking to APP, she said the initiative would help in unraveling common practice in rural areas where daughters were still being denied their due share in the inheritance.

Adding she said, the efforts were driven from the notion that nations cannot prosper without including women in nation building process as their role is vital for progress of the country and to make women economically empowered.

She said inheritance was the right of an heir to succeed to property on the death of an ancestor that may legally be transmitted to an heir.

There cannot be women empowerment without economic independence and giving them their due right to inheritance, she added.

By giving women their rightful share in inheritance according to the injunctions of islam, we can make them economically independent and that will be vital step towards their empowerment.

/778C:zkz/P:zkz/L:mka/E:mka/I:meh/R:meh

Related Topics

National Assembly Progress Independence May Women From Government Share

Recent Stories

South Africa all out at 201 in first innings of 2n ..

12 minutes ago

Cold intensity likely to decrease in capital :Spok ..

3 minutes ago

Govt to provide technical training to women entrep ..

3 minutes ago

Women workforce proportion increasing in agri sect ..

3 minutes ago

Fox News cancels show of pro-Trump host Lou Dobbs

3 minutes ago

Mujtaba makes Pakistanis proud by defeating Indian ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.