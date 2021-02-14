Women inheritance awareness campaigns launched in rural areas: MNA

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National History and Literary Heritage and Member National Assembly (MNA) Ghazala Saifi on Sunday said government had launched various awareness campaigns in different rural areas to provide knowledge to rural women of their due share and in inheritance.

Talking to APP, she said the initiative would help in unraveling common practice in rural areas where daughters were still being denied their due share in the inheritance.

She said, the efforts were driven from the notion that nations could not prosper without including women in nation building process as their role was vital for progress of the country and to make women economically empowered.

There cannot be women empowerment without economic independence and giving them their due right to inheritance, she added.

By giving women their rightful share in inheritance according to the injunctions of islam, we can make them economically independent and that will be vital step towards their empowerment.

