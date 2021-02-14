UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women Inheritance Awareness Campaigns Launched In Rural Areas: MNA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Women inheritance awareness campaigns launched in rural areas: MNA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National History and Literary Heritage and Member National Assembly (MNA) Ghazala Saifi on Sunday said government had launched various awareness campaigns in different rural areas to provide knowledge to rural women of their due share and in inheritance.

Talking to APP, she said the initiative would help in unraveling common practice in rural areas where daughters were still being denied their due share in the inheritance.

She said, the efforts were driven from the notion that nations could not prosper without including women in nation building process as their role was vital for progress of the country and to make women economically empowered.

There cannot be women empowerment without economic independence and giving them their due right to inheritance, she added.

By giving women their rightful share in inheritance according to the injunctions of islam, we can make them economically independent and that will be vital step towards their empowerment.

/778

Related Topics

National Assembly Progress Independence Women Sunday From Government Share

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Oman’s Minister of Fore ..

11 minutes ago

Daman launches first online smart branch

26 minutes ago

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agri ..

56 minutes ago

RAKEZ, an environment that motivates prosperity

56 minutes ago

Arab Universities Sports Federation sponsor Stage ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Islamic Bank funds treatment for patients wi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.