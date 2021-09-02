Women inmates celebrate Independence Day at Adiala jail

(@FahadShabbir)

In connection with Independence Day celebrations, a ceremony was held at the women ward of the Adiala Central Jail here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :In connection with Independence Day celebrations, a ceremony was held at the women ward of the Adiala Central Jail here on Thursday.

The ceremony was organized in collaboration with Women Aid Trust (WAT) and was addressed by Member Provincial Assembly Mussrat Jamshed Cheema.

In her speech, Mussarat highlighted the sacrifices given by the elders during independence movement and said that prisoners behind the bars were also the citizen of Pakistan.

She expressed the hope that after relieving from jail they would play their role for the betterment of the country.

At the ceremony, the prisoners also sang national songs, delivered speeches and performed Punjabi folk bhangra over drum beats.

Later, Chairperson WAT Ms Shaheena distributed sweets among the women prisoners.