Women Integral Part Of PTI Family: Munaza Hassan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) MNA Munaza Hassan has said that women are integral part of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) family.

In a twitter message, she said that women are cornerstone of this Tehreek and the most dedicated supporters, workers and voters.

"Success of PTI was built on their shoulders and their unquestionable loyalty to PTI is at the center of this struggle" she added.

She said that a network of development projects is being spread in every part of the country so that no area suffers from a sense of deprivation, adding that these projects will bring progress and prosperity as well as improve tourism and economic conditions.

