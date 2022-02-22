UrduPoint.com

Women, Integral Part Of Society Due To Their Vital Role : Administrator

February 22, 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that women were integral part of the society due to their vital role in overall development and public welfare.

Administrator said this while addressing at a seminar on Empowerment of Women Officers at Police Head Office Garden and launching of Hira Ali's book as a special guest.

DIG Police South Zone Sharjeel Kharal, in-charge Police Training Center Inspector Ziaullah, book author Hira Ali, instructors and prominent personalities of the business community were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator Karachi said that Sindh government believe in empowering women in all walks of life for which steps have been taken at all levels.

He said that the first women's police station was established during the reign of Mohtarma Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

"Men alone cannot do anything, both men and women have to work together for the development and betterment of society," he said.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that in societies where women have been empowered, there has been an improvement in every field.

The Administrator Karachi congratulated Hira Ali on writing a book on women's empowerment and said that she has written on a good and useful topic which will improve the perception of Pakistani women and the world will know that women in our country are very active in every field.

Addressing the program, DIG Police South Zone Sharjeel Kharal said that this type of training is important for women police officers.

"We want women officers to play as effective a role as men and have equal opportunities," the DIG said.Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab distributed shields among the participants.

