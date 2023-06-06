UrduPoint.com

Women Journalists Visit ECP

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2023 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :A delegation comprising 40 young women journalists under the leadership of the Women Media Center (WMC), visited the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Secretariat on Tuesday for interaction and briefing on ECPs working and Initiatives.

The interactive session was chaired by Secretary ECP Omar Hamid Khan, said a news release.

The secretary informed the participants that they were the agents of change in society, adding the commission was opened to new ideas and offered a training ship programme to all the participants.

He also asked WMC CEO Fauzia Shaheen to come up with proposals and asked to make working groups.

The session provided an opportunity for the WMC delegation to gain valuable insights into the ECP's role in ensuring transparent and inclusive elections in Pakistan.

During the meeting, various ECP officers provided comprehensive briefings on key aspects such as electoral processes, technology integration in the electoral process, voter education and initiatives to enhance women's representation in electoral processes.

Both the Women Media Center and the ECP emphasized the importance of collaboration between media organizations and electoral bodies in promoting accurate and timely dissemination of information related to elections.

The WMC commended the ECP for its dedication to transparency, upholding democratic values, and promoting gender equality within the electoral processes.

The meeting witnessed as a mutual commitment towards strengthening democracy and fostering a more inclusive electoral system in the country.

Secretary ECP Omar Hamid Khan presented shield to the CEO Women Media Center Fauzia Shaheen.

Master Trainer, Muhammad Farooq, DG I.T, ADG MCO/M&E, ADG Gender/Training, ADG Election-I and ADG Election-II also attended the interactive session.

