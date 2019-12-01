Women judges play equal role for providing justice to litigants: CJP

LAHORE, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khosa has said that it is judiciary's responsibility to provide justice to people and women judges play equal role in this regard.

Addressing the concluding session of the Women Judges Conference at a local hotel here on Sunday, he said that the performance of women judges deputed at district and high courts was laudable.

He said that women judges had proven their abilities in the past through their decisions and they handled several complicated cases in the past.

Justice Khosa said that already 300 women judges were working in district courts. He said that two women judges were likely to join the Supreme Court in near future. "I had an opportunity to propose two Names and they are being actively considered," he added.

The CJP urged women judges to remain active, confident and relaxed in their demeanour as the working environment affected women judges in the country, adding that some of them were passing solid judgments and trying to prove a point to their male counterparts.

He admitted that women judges had to take certain steps to survive in the male-dominated environment but, he added, all judgments should be passed according to the law.

The CJP said Pakistan's courts had been working for protection of women rights for the past 50 years, adding that for the country's prosperity it was essential to ensure that women were empowered in all walks of life.

"The Holy Quran time and again stresses the need to ensure justice for all. Allah loves those who are just," the CJP added.

Justice Khosa stressed the need for coordination among the bar and the bench and said that these were two wheels of vehicle of judiciary and effective coordination between them was essential for delivery of justice to masses.

He said that it was absolutely essential to enforce the law and maintain order for development of Pakistan.