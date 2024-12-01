Women Killed, Another Injured As Truck Hits Motorcycle
Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2024 | 11:50 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) A woman was killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident here on Sunday.
According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place at Model Town Chowk where a
rashly driven car hit a motorcycle.
As a result, pillion rider Abida (30) fell onto the road
and was run over by a truck. She died on the spot while Shahbaz (31) received serious
injuries.
The victims were shifted to the Nishtar Hospital.
Police were investigating.
