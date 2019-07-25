Women killed being hit by train

According to Online a woman was struck by Jinnah Express heading towards Lahore from Karachi while she was crossing railway track near Jorian Pull and died

Hujra Shah Mukeem (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th July, 2019) Woman has died after being hit by Jinnah Express.According to Online a woman was struck by Jinnah Express heading towards Lahore from Karachi while she was crossing railway track near Jorian Pull and died.

Rescue teams shifted body to nearest hospital. She is still unidentified.It is pertinent to mention here that 4 years old Hasan was also hit by Jinnah Express one day before in cantt area. The child was resident of Gamber.