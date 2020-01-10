Women Killed During CNG Filling Process Blast, Three Other Injured
Sumaira FH 55 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :One woman was killed while three others sustained severe wounds as explosion occurred in a car during Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) filling process in Peshawar today.
According to private news channel,the security personnel immediately arrived at the scene and shifted the victims to the hospital for medical assistance.
The officers said that investigation into the matter was underway.