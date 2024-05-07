Women Killed For Honor
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Infuriated youths have strangulated to death their sister over honor in the area of Sandal bar police station on Tuesday.
Police spokesman said that Azhar Ali and Amir Hussain r/o Chak No.
61-JB were suspicious that their young sister namely--Mubasshara had illicit relations with a youth of the same locality.
Over this issue,an altercation was also occurred after which the accused killed her by strangling her throat.
Later, they threw the corpse in the fields and escaped from the scene.
The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation,spokesman added.
