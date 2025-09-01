Women Killed Her Sister-in-Law Over On Demestic Issue, Police Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2025 | 06:10 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Successful operation by Sanjar Bhatti Police Station under the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kamber Shahdadkot, Sajid Amir Saduzai, Monday accused woman arrested for murdering her sister-in-law, along with the murder weapon (Knife).
SHO Sanjar Bhatti, Sub-Inspector Abdul Rasheed Korkani along with staff, conducted an operation! Arrested the accused woman, Samira Khan, who murdered her sister-in-law, and recovered the knife used in the crime from her possession.
It is worth remembering that the arrested accused had stabbed and killed her sister-in-law, Naseeman Bibi, wife of Abdul Haq, over a domestic issue. A case has been registered at Sanjar Bhatti Police Station. Further investigation is underway from the arrested accused.
