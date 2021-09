SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :An old woman was killed by a speeding bus at Jinnah Chowk, Daska.

According to Rescue-1122, an unidentified old woman was hit by a speeding bus at Jinnah Chowk area of City Daska, as a result of which woman died on-the-spot.

Rescue-1122 shifted the woman's body to the local hospital for autopsy.