Women killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :A young woman was killed in a road accident in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that a speeding van hit a motorcycle near Ali Pur Bungalow.

As a result, Bhagan Bibi riding on the two-wheeler fell down on the road and died after receiving severe head injuries.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of van driver who managed to escape from the scene after accident.