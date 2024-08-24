Women killed, seven wounded in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) A woman was killed and seven other passengers were wounded as a result of a collision between a van and rickshaw at Multan Road.

According to Rescue-1122 source, the front wheel of the rickshaw detached all of sudden near Khichiwala. In the meanwhile, a speeding bus coming behind hit the rickshaw, carrying eight passengers. A woman was killed and all other rickshaw passengers were injured.

The rescuers, upon receiving a call, rushed to the location from nearby points of Rangpur and Chowk Sarwar Shaheed along with two ambulances. All victims were shifted to RHC Rangpur hospital and from there to Nishtar Hospital Multan. The medics pronounced the women brought dead and started treatment of the injured persons.

The bus driver fled the scene while the police impounded the bus.

Police and hospital sources are yet to identify the victims.