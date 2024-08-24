Open Menu

Women Killed, Seven Wounded In Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Women killed, seven wounded in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) A woman was killed and seven other passengers were wounded as a result of a collision between a van and rickshaw at Multan Road.

According to Rescue-1122 source, the front wheel of the rickshaw detached all of sudden near Khichiwala. In the meanwhile, a speeding bus coming behind hit the rickshaw, carrying eight passengers. A woman was killed and all other rickshaw passengers were injured.

The rescuers, upon receiving a call, rushed to the location from nearby points of Rangpur and Chowk Sarwar Shaheed along with two ambulances. All victims were shifted to RHC Rangpur hospital and from there to Nishtar Hospital Multan. The medics pronounced the women brought dead and started treatment of the injured persons.

The bus driver fled the scene while the police impounded the bus.

Police and hospital sources are yet to identify the victims.

Related Topics

Multan Injured Dead Police Martyrs Shaheed Driver Road Rangpur Van Women All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

12 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

1 day ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

1 day ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

1 day ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

1 day ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan