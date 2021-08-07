UrduPoint.com

Women Lawmakers Visit MTBC Sponsored 'Diyar Resorts'

The women parliamentarians of Pakistan Saturday visited "Diyar Resorts" a project run by MTBC, in picturesque Bagh district of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK).

Members of the National Assembly, visiting the project included Dr. Seemi Bukhari, Wajiha Akram, Shahida Rehmani, Shams ul Nisa and Senator Sana Jamali.

On the occasion, Project Leader Ubaid-ur-Rehman while briefing the women parliamentarians regarding "Diyar Resorts" said that the aim of this project is to provide best accommodation and five star hotel facilities to foreign visitors and tourists.

Meanwhile, the women parliamentarians praised the performance of MTBC and the "Diyar Resorts" project and termed it an excellent project where facilities like Serena and PC Hotel are available.

Moreover, the women parliamentarians lauded the role of MTBC and said that this company has provided employment to more than two thousand people here. This institution has maintained the international standard and is providing a platform to young professionals to learn and practice their innovative ideas in a professional and healthy working environment.

The women parliamentarians invited other organizations to work in this sector so that more employment opportunities could be created for the people and the economic condition of the state could be improved. They also appreciated the efforts of MTBC for contributing in local economy and development of this area.

