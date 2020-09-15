Women Lawyers condemns gang rape

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Women Lawyers Forum Sukkir on Tuesday condemned the recent gang-rape of a woman on motorway near Lahore asking the Punjab government to award exemplary punishment to the culprits.

Talking to Media here, Advocate Rizwana Memon termed it 'cowardly response' on the part of the Punjab police.