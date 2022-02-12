Women leaders, NGO officials call for imposing ban on early marriages in Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Civil society representatives, women leaders, and NGO officials called for imposing a ban on early marriages as maternal mortality rates in Balochistan have risen sharply.

A large number of women, civil society representatives, and students from different walks of life participated in the rally which was organized by an organization of Women on Saturday.

The rally was taken out from IG Police Chowk and accumulated in front of Press Club Quetta after marching different routes.

The rally participants held banners and placards against women's rights and child marriage in Balochistan. Shazia Batool, a female leader, addressing the rally said that the purpose of celebrating this day is not only to attract women towards education but also to ensure their basic rights.

She also demanded that the Balochistan government would immediately pass a law banning underage marriage from the assembly so that Pregnancy deaths can be prevented in the province.

Civil society representatives Mir Bahram Baloch, Watan Yar, and Bahram Lahri said that unfortunately due to lack of education in Balochistan, a large number of women are still deprived of basic rights.

We demand that child marriage would be banned as the maternal mortality rate in Balochistan has increased.