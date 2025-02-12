Women Leaders Project Launched To Boost Political Vision
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 11:58 PM
A large-scale Pakistan Women Leaders Project (PWL) has been launched to enhance women leadership and political participation in country's politics
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) A large-scale Pakistan Women Leaders Project (PWL) has been launched to enhance women leadership and political participation in country's politics.
The project was launched by European Union (EU) in partnership with UN Women and UNDP.
This four-years program has been funded with 4.8 million Euros, aiming to enhance women's leadership and political participation in Pakistan, with the ultimate goal of advancing gender equality and women's empowerment.
Addressing the ceremony, Dr Shahida Rehmani, Member National Assembly (MNA) and Secretary of the National Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC), stated that Women’s leadership is the cornerstone of progress and empowering women means empowering Pakistan.
She continued that women's leadership is the backbone of a progressive society, and empowering women is essential to Pakistan's growth and development.
Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan,Dr Riina Kionka said that the European Union is committed to promoting gender equality and women’s leadership adding that the launch of the Pakistan Women Leaders Project is a significant step towards creating a more inclusive and equitable society.
She said that one distinctive feature of this program is the mentorship program through which aspiring women parliamentarians, local councillors and women leaders will be mentored by engagement of the civil society to play a crucial role in advancing gender equality.
Country Representative of UN Women Pakistan,Jamshed M Kazi stated that the said project addresses important challenges, such as increasing women’s participation in the electoral process and decision-making roles and addressing socio-cultural and economic barriers that limit their engagement in political life.
Resident Representative of UNDP Pakistan Dr Samuel Rizk said, “Empowering women as leaders through social and political participation is central to addressing systemic inequalities and creating a more equitable future.
He said that through the PWL Project, UNDP will support the design and implementation of civic and voter education campaigns for women and socially marginalized groups across 15 districts with the lowest voter enrolment.
"We will also collaborate with partners to improve regulations on preventing violence against these groups in political and electoral processes," he said.
Additional Director General, Election Commission of Pakistan ,Nighat Siddique Additional Director General stated that "the PWL project aims to strengthen women’s leadership and address structural barriers that hinder their full participation in politics and decision-making, which would contribute to a more equitable and inclusive future for Pakistan".
