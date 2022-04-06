UrduPoint.com

Women-led Group Offering Psychological Support To Youth, Females Grows Popular

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2022 | 03:19 PM

Women-led group offering psychological support to youth, females grows popular

A support group dedicated to resolve mental health and life related issues of youth and women is gaining traction among the residents of twin cities since the pandemic hit the country

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :A support group dedicated to resolve mental health and life related issues of youth and women is gaining traction among the residents of twin cities since the pandemic hit the country.

The founders of Smart Wellness Circle (SWC) Safirah and Amer Malik have been operating this small and evolving support system for seven years.

Co-founder Safirah Malik told APP, "There are problems in our society. People especially youth are facing difficulties in understanding and managing their personal and professional lives. Women aren't fully aware of their rights and lack proper support in attaining them." "We started this small gathering to assist others in being their best self and live a better life," she added.

The support squad that reaches out to people via Facebook primarily however has some strict rules and regulations. The first session acts as both a trial meeting and evaluation forum in which the team permits the candidate to decide whether to avail the membership or not.

The life coaching crew which mainly consists of women offers a variety of membership categories and session types according to the convenience of members. There is also discount being offered to students and women. Females are the prime focus of their efforts and they don't charge those who are unable to cover their fee.

"The fee is for the environment and services we are giving. But if someone can't afford it then we allow them in fi sabilillah to gain benefit and stand on their own feet," the founders emphasised.

The conclaves, consisting of limited people, do not involve any famous people.

"There are no VIPs or special guests invited, as the participants are our special guests", Safirah expressed.

SWC conducts multiple discourses each month. Recently on the occasion of International Women's Day, they covered the topic of inheritance and the issues women face regarding it.

The group has currently 27 members while it has aided over 100 individuals.

"When they achieve their goals, they leave. It is like a school, students come, learn and graduate but the school is still there to welcome and guide the upcoming batch," Safirah shared.

The SWC team was approached by different tv programs to give a talk about what they do, however they refused.

Co-founder Amer Malik remarked, "We are grateful for the opportunity but we like to keep it low. Our focus isn't on quantity rather quality of what we do. If we have made a difference in the lives of even 6 people, we feel we have played our part well." The participants were glad to have joined the group. Mahjabeen shared, "The session was very informative and gave a different perspective on my situation.""I am grateful to be here as I am learning a lot of things I didn't know before" said Shehzad.

According to recent surveys and mental health professionals, Pakistan saw a 30% increase in mental illnesses due to coronavirus. This persisting problem is further aggravated by the lack of trained psychiatrists and mental health institutes.

Related Topics

Pakistan Facebook Guide Circle Women TV Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China reports most virus cases since pandemic star ..

China reports most virus cases since pandemic start

2 minutes ago
 Spices' exports increase 20.78% to $74.946m in 8 m ..

Spices' exports increase 20.78% to $74.946m in 8 months

2 minutes ago
 Turkey, Russia Looking Into Potential Barter Trade ..

Turkey, Russia Looking Into Potential Barter Trade - Business Council

2 minutes ago
 Maulana Tariq Jamil undergoes eye surgery

Maulana Tariq Jamil undergoes eye surgery

21 minutes ago
 Greece to expel 12 Russian diplomats: foreign mini ..

Greece to expel 12 Russian diplomats: foreign ministry

22 minutes ago
 One dead, three hurt in Greek Covid hospital ward ..

One dead, three hurt in Greek Covid hospital ward explosion

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.