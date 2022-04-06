Women-led group offering psychological support to youth, females grows popular

A support group dedicated to resolve mental health and life related issues of youth and women is gaining traction among the residents of twin cities since the pandemic hit the country

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :A support group dedicated to resolve mental health and life related issues of youth and women is gaining traction among the residents of twin cities since the pandemic hit the country.

The founders of Smart Wellness Circle (SWC) Safirah and Amer Malik have been operating this small and evolving support system for seven years.

Co-founder Safirah Malik told APP, "There are problems in our society. People especially youth are facing difficulties in understanding and managing their personal and professional lives. Women aren't fully aware of their rights and lack proper support in attaining them." "We started this small gathering to assist others in being their best self and live a better life," she added.

The support squad that reaches out to people via Facebook primarily however has some strict rules and regulations. The first session acts as both a trial meeting and evaluation forum in which the team permits the candidate to decide whether to avail the membership or not.

The life coaching crew which mainly consists of women offers a variety of membership categories and session types according to the convenience of members. There is also discount being offered to students and women. Females are the prime focus of their efforts and they don't charge those who are unable to cover their fee.

"The fee is for the environment and services we are giving. But if someone can't afford it then we allow them in fi sabilillah to gain benefit and stand on their own feet," the founders emphasised.

The conclaves, consisting of limited people, do not involve any famous people.

"There are no VIPs or special guests invited, as the participants are our special guests", Safirah expressed.

SWC conducts multiple discourses each month. Recently on the occasion of International Women's Day, they covered the topic of inheritance and the issues women face regarding it.

The group has currently 27 members while it has aided over 100 individuals.

"When they achieve their goals, they leave. It is like a school, students come, learn and graduate but the school is still there to welcome and guide the upcoming batch," Safirah shared.

The SWC team was approached by different tv programs to give a talk about what they do, however they refused.

Co-founder Amer Malik remarked, "We are grateful for the opportunity but we like to keep it low. Our focus isn't on quantity rather quality of what we do. If we have made a difference in the lives of even 6 people, we feel we have played our part well." The participants were glad to have joined the group. Mahjabeen shared, "The session was very informative and gave a different perspective on my situation.""I am grateful to be here as I am learning a lot of things I didn't know before" said Shehzad.

According to recent surveys and mental health professionals, Pakistan saw a 30% increase in mental illnesses due to coronavirus. This persisting problem is further aggravated by the lack of trained psychiatrists and mental health institutes.