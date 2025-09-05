Women-led Mehfil-e-Milad gatherings gaining momentum during Rabi-ul-Awal in Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) As the blessed month of Rabi-ul-Awal unfolds, homes across the Capital have transformed into serene spaces of devotion, echoing with the melodious recitation of Na'ats, Hamd and Darood-e-Pak.

A quiet but powerful trend is gaining momentum in Islamabad—women-led Mehfil-e-Milad gatherings held in homes, reflecting a deep-rooted spiritual tradition revitalized with contemporary purpose.

This Rabi-ul-Awal, as homes across the city glow with candles, the fragrance of ittar, and voices in unison sending blessings upon the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), it is clear: the tradition of Milad is not only alive—it is being lovingly carried forward by the women of the Capital.

From the prominent sectors of the city including G-6, G-7, G-9, I-8 and I-9, to the elite enclaves of F-6, F-8, F-9 and F-10, living rooms are adorned with green buntings, floral arrangements, and twinkling lights, welcoming guests for intimate and soulful gatherings led entirely by women.

In a society where public religious platforms have traditionally been male-dominated, women are now finding spiritual space within their homes. These Mehfils are not merely rituals of devotion—they are forums for learning, reflection, and healing.

Talking to APP, Sadia Arif, a housewife and resident of Sector G-6, said she has been holding Mehfil-e-Milad at home for the past few years during the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awal.

“My home becomes sacred when we gather to remember the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH),” she shared.

“It’s more than just tradition. Through these Mehfils, we connect with the Prophet’s teachings on compassion, humility, and unity—and pass those values down to our children,” she remarked.

At one such Mehfil in F-10, three generations of women gathered, continuing a family tradition that spans decades. Sharmeen, a grandmother, shared stories of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in honor of his contributions to the spread of islam. Her daughter, Nisa, led the Zikr, while her two young granddaughters recited Na'ats with devotion.

“It’s not just a religious event—it’s educational,” the family shared.

“We learn how the Prophet (PBUH) treated people with justice and mercy. It inspires us to lead better lives.”

Not only housewives, but working women are also taking the lead in organizing Mehfil-e-Milad with religious fervor.

In a conversation with APP, Mubashira, a working professional and resident of G-9, said, “Every year, I host a small Milad for 20–25 women in my home. It’s our way of showing love for the Prophet (PBUH). No microphones, no stages—just hearts united in faith.”

Rizwana, a dental hygienist and a resident of F-6, told APP she was inspired by the growing trend of home-based Mehfil-e-Milad in the Capital, especially during Rabi-ul-Awal. This year, she too has planned to host a gathering.

“We’ve invited a local Qaria and our neighbors for this spiritual gathering. It will begin with Tilawat, followed by Naats. The Qaria will then share the teachings and Seerat of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), based on Islamic guidelines. We will conclude with collective prayers for the nation and the Ummah,” she explained.

“We also plan to serve food and distribute donations to deserving families,” she added.

These domestic mehfils are also fostering a renewed sense of community bonding. For many women, these gatherings offer a space of solace, support, and sisterhood.