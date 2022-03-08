'Women March' held at Fawara chowk

(@FahadShabbir)

A 'Women March' was organized from Fawara Chowk to Karachi Press Club to mark the International Women's Day here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :A 'Women March' was organized from Fawara Chowk to Karachi Press Club to mark the International Women's Day here on Tuesday.

Sindh Minister for Women Develooment Syeda Shehla Raza led the March.

The participants of the march chanted slogans in favour of women rights.

While addressing to the Women March, Sindh Minister for Women Develooment Syeda Shehla Raza said women could play their part in the development of the country.

She said women could bring laurel to the country if gender equality was ensured.

She said the women knew how to raise their voice at any level.

She also paid tributes to Shaheed Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto and condemned those, who were against women rights.