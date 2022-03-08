UrduPoint.com

'Women March' Held At Fawara Chowk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2022 | 04:29 PM

'Women March' held at Fawara chowk

A 'Women March' was organized from Fawara Chowk to Karachi Press Club to mark the International Women's Day here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :A 'Women March' was organized from Fawara Chowk to Karachi Press Club to mark the International Women's Day here on Tuesday.

Sindh Minister for Women Develooment Syeda Shehla Raza led the March.

The participants of the march chanted slogans in favour of women rights.

While addressing to the Women March, Sindh Minister for Women Develooment Syeda Shehla Raza said women could play their part in the development of the country.

She said women could bring laurel to the country if gender equality was ensured.

She said the women knew how to raise their voice at any level.

She also paid tributes to Shaheed Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto and condemned those, who were against women rights.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Shehla Raza Laurel March Women From

Recent Stories

Three dead, 28 injured in blast on jail road in Qu ..

Three dead, 28 injured in blast on jail road in Quetta

5 minutes ago
 Law minister for early completion of development p ..

Law minister for early completion of development projects

3 minutes ago
 Govt to ensure timely supply of soil nutrients to ..

Govt to ensure timely supply of soil nutrients to farmers:Makhdum Khusro Bakhtya ..

3 minutes ago
 Russia and Ukraine hold keys to strategic commodit ..

Russia and Ukraine hold keys to strategic commodities

3 minutes ago
 Police arrest 4, recover weapons

Police arrest 4, recover weapons

3 minutes ago
 Improvement of security in Industrial Estate Hayat ..

Improvement of security in Industrial Estate Hayatabad assured

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>