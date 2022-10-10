UrduPoint.com

Women Mehfil-e-Milad Held At PAC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2022 | 04:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Arts Council on Monday organized a Mehfil-e-Milad for women in connection with Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatulil Alameen (SAW).

Member National Assembly Kanwal Shouzeb was the chief guest of the ceremony.

While addressing the participants, she said that the birth of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) was a greater joy for Muslims than Eid.

In today's gathering, the lovers of Rasoolullah (SAW) proved that our life was incomplete without the love of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The Sunnah of the Prophet (SAW) was the only way to succeed in this world, and the hereafter, adding the Muslims were at a loss without the love of the Prophet (SAW).

Naheed Manzoor, while speaking, said that there was no counting on the blessings of Zikr e Mustafa (SAW).

Wherever the name of the Prophet (S.A.W) was mentioned, the blessings of Allah were incalculable.

"We should be thankful to Allah that He created us in the Ummah of His Beloved Prophet (SAW)," she added.

