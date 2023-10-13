Women Mehfil-e-Milad held at PAC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A celebration of Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH) for women was organized at the Punjab Arts Council here on Friday. Naheed Manzoor was the chief guest of the Milad, while Syeda Bushra performed the duties of host

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) A celebration of Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH) for women was organized at the Punjab Arts Council here on Friday. Naheed Manzoor was the chief guest of the Milad, while Syeda Bushra performed the duties of host.

Naheed Manzoor, in her address, said that the life of the last Messenger of Allah (PBUH) is a perfect example for Muslims.

Every corner of social life has to be subject to the Prophet's life, she said and added that celebrating the birthday of Mustafa (PBUH) is also a blessing for those who are lucky.

She further said that, in today's gathering, the lovers of the Prophet (PBUH) proved that our life is incomplete without love for Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

The only way to succeed in this world and the hereafter is following the Sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH), she added.

Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that there is no counting of the blessings of Zikr-e-MustaFA(PBUH).

“We should thank Allah, that he created us in the Ummah of His Beloved Prophet (PBUH).

The honour of reciting the Holy Quran in the Milad celebration was given to Rubina Bibi while Hamd Bari Tala was recited by Sadaf Bibi.

Babra Batul, Rekhana Bibi, Mashal Tayyab, Isha Humayun, Bashara, Iman, Faryal Bibi and others offered naats.

A large number of women participated in the celebration.

Later, Naheed Manzoor also offered a special prayer for the protection and prosperity of Pakistan.