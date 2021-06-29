UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women Members Of Parliament Call On Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 08:05 PM

Women Members of Parliament call on Prime Minister

Women Members of Parliament (MPs) including Senator Seemi Ezdi and Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Andleeb Abbas, Shanila Ruth, Nusrat Wahid and Ghazala Saifi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Women Members of Parliament (MPs) including Senator Seemi Ezdi and Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Andleeb Abbas, Shanila Ruth, Nusrat Wahid and Ghazala Saifi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the matter relating budget were discussed.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Parliament Budget Women

Recent Stories

Biden hoping to visit Florida condo collapse site ..

27 seconds ago

ITP issues 8,086 fine tickets over signal violatio ..

30 seconds ago

Russia Concerned By Some States' Stance to Launch ..

32 seconds ago

ICAO to Submit Report on Ryanair Incident in Minsk ..

4 minutes ago

AJK President urges upon UN to probe Indian brutal ..

4 minutes ago

DC visits Zoo, inspects up-gradation work

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.