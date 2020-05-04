UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Women, Men May Share Some Similar Heart Attack Symptoms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 11:01 PM

Women, men may share some similar heart attack symptoms

Researchers have revealed that women's heart attack symptoms are not all that different, adding that the top three heart attack symptoms in both women and men are chest pain, sweating, and shortness of breath

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Researchers have revealed that women's heart attack symptoms are not all that different, adding that the top three heart attack symptoms in both women and men are chest pain, sweating, and shortness of breath.

Heart attack symptoms are often labelled as ''typical'' in men and ''atypical'' in women, according to the study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

"But our study shows that while symptoms can differ between the sexes, there are also many similarities. Whatever your gender, if you experience heart attack symptoms, don't delay. Call the emergency services immediately," said study author Dr Annemarijn de Boer of the University Medical Centre Utrecht in the Netherlands.

The researchers said that symptom recognition is crucial to enable fast, life-saving treatment for people having a heart attack.

Some previous studies report sex differences in symptoms while others report shared symptoms.

This study compiled the highest quality studies - 27 in total - from the past two decades detailing symptoms in patients with the confirmed acute coronary syndrome (heart attack or unstable angina).

In addition to sharing the three most common symptoms, the research team found that the majority of men and women experiencing acute coronary syndrome had chest pain: 79 per cent of men and 74 per cent of women.

Significant differences in symptom presentation between women and men were also reported.

Compared to men, women were more than twice as likely to have pain between the shoulder blades, 64 per cent more likely to have nausea or vomiting, and 34 per cent more likely to experience shortness of breath.

Although chest pain and sweating were the most frequent symptoms in both women and men, they occurred less often in women, who had a 30 per cent lower odds of chest pain and 26 per cent lower odds of sweating compared to men.

"The study did not investigate the reasons why there are some variations in symptom presentation between women and men, but previous research has shown sex differences in how heart attacks occur in the body, but it is uncertain how or whether this relates to symptom presentation," said Dr de Boer.

"The cause of symptom differences between the sexes deserves further study," the researchers noted.

Related Topics

Attack Utrecht Netherlands Women National University All From Top

Recent Stories

SEHA leads healthcare industry efforts to test 335 ..

19 minutes ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 33 ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development extends AED75 Milli ..

1 hour ago

SEC forms Awqaf Shari&#039;ah Supervisory Committe ..

2 hours ago

Mehwish Hayat shares what she wants

2 hours ago

Pakistan rejects Indian propaganda regarding SC’ ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.