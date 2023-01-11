UrduPoint.com

Women, Minorities Can Submit Ideas Under Rising Starts Startup Competition Till Jan 15

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Women, minorities can submit ideas under Rising Starts Startup Competition till Jan 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The minorities and women having innovative business ideas can take part in the Rising stars Startup Competition by submitting a three-minute video till January 15.

The Rising Stars Startup Competition has been launched by the National Science and Technology Park (NSTP) in collaboration with U.S. Embassy Pakistan for minorities and women.

According to the NSTP. the programme will run for nine months where the participants will get a chance to network and get training from industry experts.

Draper University has been onboarded as the knowledge partner of the programme and Pak Mission Society as the outreach partner.  The winner will be awarded the Rising Star Award of PKR 1,000,000, while the second and third winners will be given PKR 600,000 and PKR 400,000, respectively.

Other awards include those for the Best Female team, the Regional Winner and the all Special Recognition Award for the team with the most outstanding idea.

Women and ethnic or religious minorities aged 18 years and above having minimum qualification of Intermediate can submit a three-minute video describing their business idea to Whatsapp number:0345-3351939.

The registration form to apply for the competition is available at the web link: http://forms.gle/hU3Jtv6YmtZeDsFW8.

The participants will become a part of the thriving ecosystem in Pakistan to learn and convert their ideas into business through working with international experts, mentors and trainers, get access to investors and win prizes.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Business Pakistani Rupee January Women All From Industry Best

Recent Stories

PTI Chairman has no desire to dissolve assemblies ..

PTI Chairman has no desire to dissolve assemblies in KP, Punjab: Kaira

2 hours ago
 DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampt ..

DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampton

2 hours ago
 De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing ..

De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing on Chauhary Pervaiz Elahi's pl ..

2 hours ago
 Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube chann ..

Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube channel

4 hours ago
 US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakist ..

US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.