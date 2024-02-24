Open Menu

Women, Minority Seats To Remain Vacant In First Session Of Newly Elected Assembly

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Women, minority seats to remain vacant in first session of newly elected assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) A total of 118 newly elected members would take the oath in the first session of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assembly, while 21 female seats and four seats for minorities would remain vacant.

Caretaker Chief Minister, Arshad Hussain Shah, had already sent a summary to Governor KP to summon the session of the newly elected provincial assembly.

On the first day, 91 members of the Sunni Ittehad Council, seven members of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), five members of the Pakistan Muslim League, four members of the Pakistan People Party, two members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians, one member of the Awami National Party, and one member of the Wehdat-ul-Muslamin would take the oath.

Two women members of JUI, two of PMLN, and one member of PPP would take oaths on reserved seats, and the remaining 21 seats would remain vacant. The seats are vacant as independents still did not fulfill the criteria to provide a list of women and minority seats.

Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and Aqibullah Khan were nominated for the slots of CM and Speaker, while a newly elected member from Chitral would likely be nominated as Deputy Speaker.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Pakistan People Party Governor Minority Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Provincial Assembly Chitral Women Muslim From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

13 minutes ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

58 minutes ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be prem ..

Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joi ..

Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case tria ..

Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing

3 hours ago
Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooper ..

Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields

5 hours ago
 Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

8 hours ago
 International Conference on advances in Civil, env ..

International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..

17 hours ago
 Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui pa ..

Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan