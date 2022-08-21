UrduPoint.com

Women MNAs Call On Punjab CM

Published August 21, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi here Sunday met PTI's women MNAs, who appreciated various public welfare projects initiated by him.

Women MNAs called the Rescue 1122 service a 'historic public welfare project' which has no precedent, adding that provision of free medicines in the hospitals' emergency wards was a great relief for the people. They mentioned that free education up to graduation level was another education friendly step.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister stressed that "giving respect to women is part of our social, cultural and religious values". The rights which are granted to women in islam are unimaginable in the West. "Allah Almighty has made us the ameen of the great and beautiful relations of a mother, sister and a daughter and has granted respect as well as dignity to women.

" Chief Minister also emphasized that no society or nation can progress without active participation of women in the practical field as well as economic mainstream.

He added that provincial government stands determined to include women in the national mainstream and would ensure they receive respect, dignity, promotion as well as security in society.

The women MNAs, who called on the CM, included Andeleeb Abbas, Kanwal Shozab, Alia Hamza Malik, Dr Nausheen Hamid, Rukhsana Naveed, Munawara Ghazala Saifi, Nusrat Waheed, Saira Nadeem, Shanila Ruth and Rubina Jamil.

More Stories From Pakistan

