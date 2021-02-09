Women MPAs calls on CM Buzdar

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Women Development Minister Ashfa Riaz, MPAs Talat Fatima Naqvi and Zainab Umair called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that consultation with women parliamentarians was important for the execution of development schemes.

The parliamentarians should leave no stone unturned to resolve the public problems as Pakistani women were very talented, he added.

The chief minister said the anarchistic political designs have proved futile vis-a-vis politics of public service as the PDM alliance has met its logical end.

He said deceiving the people was way of politics of the opposition but it could not fool the masses any further. He vowed to continue the journey of public service with renewed vigour and zeal.

The delegation observed that the development of neglected areas has been given importance and CM Usman Buzdar has set a new example of public service.