Women MPAs Delegation Meets Governor KP

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2025 | 06:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) A delegation of Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) led by Sobia Shahid of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House on Friday.

The delegation included Khadija Bibi of the Awami National Party (ANP), Afshan Hussain of PML-N, Rehana Ismail of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Madina Gul Afridi of JUI-F.

During the meeting, the Governor and MPAs exchanged views on the province’s political landscape and discussed the need to advance women’s empowerment.

The legislators highlighted the importance of creating more opportunities for women to play active roles in leadership and decision-making.

Governor Kundi reaffirmed his commitment to supporting initiatives that promote inclusivity and gender equality, emphasizing that empowering women is vital for sustainable development and progress in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

