Women MPAs from KP briefed on Ehsaas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :A delegation of 10 Women MPAs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was briefed on Prime Minister's flagship programme, 'Ehsaas' here on Friday.

The delegation included Ayesha Naeem, Rabia Basri, Zeenat Bibi, Madiha Nisar, Maria Fatima, Sajida Hanif, Dr. Asia Asad, Ayesha Bano, Asia Khattak and Dr. Summaira Shams accompanied by MNA, Nafeesa Inayatullah Khattak.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation (PASSD), Dr. Sania Nishtar, along with Secretary PASSD, Ali Raza Bhutta briefed the provincial delegation from KP.

The briefing was aimed to inform the KP MPAs about the Ehsaas projects and initiatives and to explore areas for mutual coordination with provincial government KP on signature initiatives.

Dr. Nishtar apprised them with details of Ehsaas programme and particularly areas with potential for federal�provincial collaboration.

She described details of the Ehsaas programme that had already been implemented including Ehsaas Interest Free Loans, Ehsaas Langars and Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarships.

She informed that the 'Ehsaas webpage for parliamentarians optimized for mobile phones' would soon be launched.

Through this webpage, Federal provincial stakeholders would be able to take an active part in execution of Ehsaas programme such as interest free loans, Kifalat stipends, undergraduate scholarships, langars etc.

Dr. Nishtar also apprised them about the timelines of Ehsaas projects that were currently in the pipeline.

She informed them about the National Socio-economic Registry (NSER) survey in detail that it would begin in KP soon in collaboration with provincial government KP and elaborated how data will be collected.

Dr. Nishtar assured that once the NSER survey was completed this data would be available to province for use without any cost implications.

Women MPAs lauded the way Ehsaas programme was being implemented and assured full support and cooperation for Ehsaas NSER survey.

They highly praised the informative features of 'Ehsaas webpage for Parliamentarians' which would help them to take full benefit and ownership of Ehsaas projects in field.

They reassured their full support and cooperation to Ehsaas to ensure that its benefits get transmitted to the most deserving.