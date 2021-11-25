Women MPAs playing key role in development of Balochistan: Dr. Rubaba Buledi

Chairperson of Women Parliamentarians Forum in Balochistan Assembly Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Thrusday said that women, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) were playing an active role in involving women in the decision making process and providing equal opportunities for development in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Chairperson of Women Parliamentarians Forum in Balochistan Assembly Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Thrusday said that women, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) were playing an active role in involving women in the decision making process and providing equal opportunities for development in Balochistan.

She said changing of negative attitudes was required for the promotion of gender equality in the society.

Dr. Rubaba Khan expressed these views while addressing a function organized by the Balochistan Rural Support Program, UNFPA and EVAG Alliance in connection with the 16-day United Nations Activities here on Thursday.

Former Senator Roshan Khurshid Brocha, BRS, PK Chief Executive Officer Dr. Shahnawaz Khan, Chairman board of Directors Saleem Anwar Kasi, EVAG Chairman Haji Watan Yar Khilji, UN Women's Ayesha Wadood, Women Foundation Resident Director Allauddin Khilji, Mir Bahram Baloch, Mir Bahram Lahri and Jahan spoke at the ceremony.

Chairperson Women Parliamentarians Forum Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that if the performance of the departments assigned to women in the case of Parliamentary Secretariat is examined, it will be cleared that the capabilities of women MPAs are in on way inferior to men, she noted.

She said that legislation was being worked out in Balochistan for early marriage, anti-harassment in the workplace, health issues and empowerment of women economically and various bills have been passed in this regard while some are pending.

But, eradication of social discrimination is possible only through change of attitudes, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said and added that effective measures were being taken at the government level.

She said but they could only be effective if traditional thinking changes and each individual would play his part in eradicating negative traditions by holding himself accountable.

She said that for the protection of women's right not only 16 days in a year but also every day is committed to work for the continuous reform of the society.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi assured that the implementation of the 20-point demand put forward by the EVAG Alliance would be done by the Treasury Bench of the Balochistan Assembly. We will support any bill that is collectively related to the protection of women's rights and their well-being and guarantees equal development opportunities to the women of Balochistan, she added.

She said we must move towards collective positive thinking and only then sustainable development.

At the end of the program, the organizers presented awards to prominent personalities who have rendered outstanding services in the social field, including Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi and Roshan Khurshid Brocha.