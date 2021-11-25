UrduPoint.com

Women MPAs Playing Key Role In Development Of Balochistan: Dr. Rubaba Buledi

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 10:39 PM

Women MPAs playing key role in development of Balochistan: Dr. Rubaba Buledi

Chairperson of Women Parliamentarians Forum in Balochistan Assembly Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Thrusday said that women, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) were playing an active role in involving women in the decision making process and providing equal opportunities for development in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Chairperson of Women Parliamentarians Forum in Balochistan Assembly Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Thrusday said that women, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) were playing an active role in involving women in the decision making process and providing equal opportunities for development in Balochistan.

She said changing of negative attitudes was required for the promotion of gender equality in the society.

Dr. Rubaba Khan expressed these views while addressing a function organized by the Balochistan Rural Support Program, UNFPA and EVAG Alliance in connection with the 16-day United Nations Activities here on Thursday.

Former Senator Roshan Khurshid Brocha, BRS, PK Chief Executive Officer Dr. Shahnawaz Khan, Chairman board of Directors Saleem Anwar Kasi, EVAG Chairman Haji Watan Yar Khilji, UN Women's Ayesha Wadood, Women Foundation Resident Director Allauddin Khilji, Mir Bahram Baloch, Mir Bahram Lahri and Jahan spoke at the ceremony.

Chairperson Women Parliamentarians Forum Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that if the performance of the departments assigned to women in the case of Parliamentary Secretariat is examined, it will be cleared that the capabilities of women MPAs are in on way inferior to men, she noted.

She said that legislation was being worked out in Balochistan for early marriage, anti-harassment in the workplace, health issues and empowerment of women economically and various bills have been passed in this regard while some are pending.

But, eradication of social discrimination is possible only through change of attitudes, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said and added that effective measures were being taken at the government level.

She said but they could only be effective if traditional thinking changes and each individual would play his part in eradicating negative traditions by holding himself accountable.

She said that for the protection of women's right not only 16 days in a year but also every day is committed to work for the continuous reform of the society.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi assured that the implementation of the 20-point demand put forward by the EVAG Alliance would be done by the Treasury Bench of the Balochistan Assembly. We will support any bill that is collectively related to the protection of women's rights and their well-being and guarantees equal development opportunities to the women of Balochistan, she added.

She said we must move towards collective positive thinking and only then sustainable development.

At the end of the program, the organizers presented awards to prominent personalities who have rendered outstanding services in the social field, including Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi and Roshan Khurshid Brocha.

Related Topics

Assembly Balochistan United Nations Provincial Assembly Marriage Alliance Women Government

Recent Stories

2-day int'l conference on Zoology concluded at Qua ..

2-day int'l conference on Zoology concluded at Quaid-e-Azam University ; 300 pap ..

29 seconds ago
 Trade deficit causing economic crisis in Pakistan: ..

Trade deficit causing economic crisis in Pakistan: SAU VC

30 seconds ago
 Meeting reviews progress of development projects o ..

Meeting reviews progress of development projects of Bahawalpur Division

31 seconds ago
 Supreme Court issues notice to ECP in a case regar ..

Supreme Court issues notice to ECP in a case regarding local bodies elections in ..

35 seconds ago
 Rising incidents of violence against women matter ..

Rising incidents of violence against women matter of grave concerns: Governor

5 minutes ago
 KP CM inaugurates various uplift schemes at distri ..

KP CM inaugurates various uplift schemes at district Battagram

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.