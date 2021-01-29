Women MPAs to be given due rights, CM assures visiting delegation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar assured a delegation of woman MPAs on Friday that they would be given their due rights.

Women Members of the Punjab Assembly -- Momina Waheed, Aasia Amjad, Ayesha Nawaz and Shaheena Karim Khosa called on the CM and discussed issues of public welfare.

The MPAs appreciated the CM for his hard work and said that he was leading the province wholeheartedly while backward areas' development was also being given full attention.

The CM said that women MPAs role in finding solution to public problems could not be underrated. Women would be given respect and honour and protection in the new Pakistan, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he reiterated.

The problems relating to the MPAs' Constituencies would be solved on priority, he continued and assured the government was burning midnight oil to change the destiny of people and the proposals of women assembly members would be given due importance.

The CM regretted that elected representatives were badly ignored in the past tenures, as the previous government did not give any importance to the assembly and used its as a rubber stamp. The PTI government, on the other side, had taken several steps to provide socioeconomic empowerment to womenfolk, he added.

It was also striving to end gender discrimination as no society can move forward without the practical participation of its womenfolk in the development process. Daycare centres have been established in the government and private institutions to facilitate the working women, added the CM.