Women MPAs visit breast cancer screening camp at KTH

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :A delegation of women parliamentarians of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly led by Rabia Basri Friday visited breast cancer screening camp organized by Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) as part of its month-long campaign against breast cancer.

The delegation was included MPAs including Rehana Ismail, Shagufta Malik and Madiha Nisar.

The delegation was briefed by Chairperson Surgery Department Prof. Dr Mah Munir Khan and Assistant Prof Dr Irum Sabir Ali about self-examination procedure and clinical assessment through ultrasound.

They were told that in 15 days of screening camp eight women are diagnosed with cancer and women who visited camp were informed about self-examination procedure to detect cancer at early stage.

The MPAs were also informed about issues faced by hospital in treatment of breast cancer and latest equipment needed for better diagnoses.

The delegation appreciated efforts of KTH management and Chairperson Surgery Department and assured help in procuring diagnostic machines to hospital for early detection of cancer.