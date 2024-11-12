- Home
- Pakistan
- Women MPs contributed legislation to safeguard political rights of women in Pakistan: Rehmani
Women MPs Contributed Legislation To Safeguard Political Rights Of Women In Pakistan: Rehmani
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Secretary Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) Dr. Shahida Rehmani on Tuesday highlighted significant legislative strides made by women Parliamentarians to safeguard the socio-economic and political rights of women and children in Pakistan.
During a meeting with Deputy Political Counsellor Karen Bronson and Political Officer Nelson Raymond Dr. Rehmani informed the US Embassy representatives about ongoing efforts to enhance women’s access to quality healthcare services, secure women’s political representation in political parties, Provincial Assemblies, and the Parliament, and establish a nationwide census to effectively address the diverse needs of women and children. She highlighted key achievements of WPC.
She also said that the formation of the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus in the National Assembly was a significant step towards the betterment of children and women, and hence it has been deemed a role model and praised at regional and international levels.
The meeting underscored the pivotal role of the WPC, a cross-party and non-partisan body of Women Parliamentarians, in advocating for the rights of women and children. The discussion also emphasized WPC’s contributions to legislative processes aimed at ensuring the protection and empowerment of women and children in Pakistan.
The US Embassy delegation commended the monumental contributions of the WPC in ensuring the betterment of women’s socio-economic and political standing. They lauded WPC’s sustained efforts to improve access to essential services, including healthcare, education, and economic opportunities, for women and children.
The delegation also expressed keen interest in collaborating with the WPC in the future to promote women's and children's rights both regionally and internationally. They praised the leadership of Dr. Shahida Rehmani as Secretary of WPC, expressing confidence in her ability to advance the agenda of women's empowerment.
Recent Stories
After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I series against Australia
Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets
PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail
PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..
Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC
NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14
Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC
Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog
PM to attend opening session COP-29 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seven booked for violating tenancy act2 seconds ago
-
Smog causes significant eye issues: Al-Shifa Trust5 seconds ago
-
Shop’s security guard electrocuted in DI Khan10 seconds ago
-
Man killed, wife injured on road12 seconds ago
-
Two die, one injure as truck hits motorcycle19 seconds ago
-
Tarar calls on Country Representative UNODC22 seconds ago
-
Six killed in Coach accident near Gilgit10 minutes ago
-
UoS holds exhibition10 minutes ago
-
Car riders waiting for puncture repair looted on highway10 minutes ago
-
Two exhibitions inaugurated at NCA10 minutes ago
-
Seminar on harmful effects of plastic bags held20 minutes ago
-
Police bust two dacoit, street criminal gangs, arrest six20 minutes ago