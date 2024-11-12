Women MPs contributed legislation to safeguard political rights of women in Pakistan: Rehmani

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Secretary Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) Dr. Shahida Rehmani on Tuesday highlighted significant legislative strides made by women Parliamentarians to safeguard the socio-economic and political rights of women and children in Pakistan.

During a meeting with Deputy Political Counsellor Karen Bronson and Political Officer Nelson Raymond Dr. Rehmani informed the US Embassy representatives about ongoing efforts to enhance women’s access to quality healthcare services, secure women’s political representation in political parties, Provincial Assemblies, and the Parliament, and establish a nationwide census to effectively address the diverse needs of women and children. She highlighted key achievements of WPC.

She also said that the formation of the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus in the National Assembly was a significant step towards the betterment of children and women, and hence it has been deemed a role model and praised at regional and international levels.

The meeting underscored the pivotal role of the WPC, a cross-party and non-partisan body of Women Parliamentarians, in advocating for the rights of women and children. The discussion also emphasized WPC’s contributions to legislative processes aimed at ensuring the protection and empowerment of women and children in Pakistan.

The US Embassy delegation commended the monumental contributions of the WPC in ensuring the betterment of women’s socio-economic and political standing. They lauded WPC’s sustained efforts to improve access to essential services, including healthcare, education, and economic opportunities, for women and children.

The delegation also expressed keen interest in collaborating with the WPC in the future to promote women's and children's rights both regionally and internationally. They praised the leadership of Dr. Shahida Rehmani as Secretary of WPC, expressing confidence in her ability to advance the agenda of women's empowerment.