Women Mushaira On Aug 27

Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2022 | 07:55 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Thursday announced to organize multilingual women mushaira in collaboration with Khwaindo Adabi Lakhkar (KHAL).

The mushaira would be organized in Sethi House on August 27 where poetesses from KP newly merged districts would present their poetry.

The activity was aimed to support and promote women writers of KP and to promote local languages and literature.

