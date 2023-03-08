UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif has urged women to help set direction of the country by participating in the voting process

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif has urged women to help set direction of the country by participating in the voting process.

Addressing a programme, held in connection with the International Women's Day under the auspices of the PML-N Women Wing here on Wednesday, she called upon them to contribute to progress of the country by participating in all sectors of life. She said there were a lot of inspirational stories of several women, who were playing their role in different fields including politics, Pakistan armed forces, police, science, aerospace, sports, education, health, civil services, writing, games, fire-fighting, mountaineering and several others.

She said that Mohtarma Fatimah Jinnah was an inspiration for women, who always stood by her brother, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in the Pakistan Movement struggle. She said that Fatimah Jinnah was a trendsetter, from whom women should get encouragement.

She said that her mother Kalsoom Nawaz Sharif was a traditional and eastern lady, but during testing times, she came out and bravely faced the dictatorship of General Musharraf. "She was a great mother, who trained me to face the hardship of the life," Maryam added.

The PML-N leader also lauded Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for her contribution for the country, adding that BB was the first Muslim prime minister of the world and it was a pride for the nation.

She named several women who were playing their role on the frontline for progress of the country.

Maryam said: "The population of the country consists of 52 per cent women, and their share in all fields, including politics, should also be 52 per cent." The PML-N leader said that she was encouraged by her father former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in politics. She said the ratio of women vote was two per cent more than the males in the country and women should realise their power and set the direction of the country through participation in voting process.

"Has every woman the freedom to judge independently whom she should vote and whom not," she asked. She said that women should have freedom of vote to set the direction of the nation.

Maryam Nawaz said earlier the PML-N had been a male-dominated party, but now a larger number of women were joining the frontline of the party politics.

"I am a traditional, conventional and eastern cultured woman, and I am proving to the first droplet of rain in the PML-N mainstream party activists," she added.

Maryam appreciated several PML-N woman leaders including Marriyum Aurangzeb, Hina Butt, Azma Bukhari, Nausheen and Sadia over their services for the party as women.

