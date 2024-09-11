Women Must Receive Their Rightful Inheritance: Dr. Musadik Malik
Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik, on Wednesday emphasized the importance of ensuring that women receive their rightful share of the inheritance.
Speaking in the National Assembly, Malik highlighted the importance of treating women with the same respect as men and ensuring they are granted their due inheritance rights.
He praised the pivotal role women play in the progress, prosperity, and development of the country, adding that women should be afforded equal opportunities in all spheres of life, including their legal inheritance rights.
“The women of this country are playing a key role in its development, and they deserve their full legal rights, just like men,” the minister said.
He said that the state has a responsibility to create opportunities for the younger generation, adding that he personally ensures that his daughter will receive her full share of the inheritance.
