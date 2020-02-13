UrduPoint.com
Women Must Step Up To Curb Workplace Harassment: Governor Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 11:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Thursday said that workplace harassment could only curbed if the women raised their voice against the violence at work.

Speaking at a conference on 'Making Workplace Dignified' by the Ombudsperson Punjab at a local hotel, he said the government had taken serious steps in creating a hospitable environment for the working women.

The conference was conducted to create awareness among working women about their workplace rights and it was attended by Chairperson of standing committee for Status of Women MPA Uzma Kardar, Ombudsperson Punjab Rukhsana Gillani, Justice (R) Nasira Javed, Founder Smile Foundation Mussarat Misbah.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar stressed the need of active participation of women to achieve the cherished goal of sustainable development, adding that it was the responsibility of the state to provide women with safe and comfortable environment in order to encourage women to work.

The Governor Punjab said that Pakistan could not achieve its economic sustainability without the inclusion of women.

Speaking on the occasion, Ombudsperson Punjab Rukhsana Gillani said that a female who was a harassment victim would get immediate justice once she lodged a complaint to the Ombudsperson.

She also stated the management of the workplace needed to give enough confidence to their female employees and protect them against harassment. She said the the women should be given confidence to come forward if they were harassed.

The other speakers exchanged the ideas and discussion regarding creating a safe place for females at work.

MPA Uzma Kardar said the the sole right to male majority in terms of decision making was an impediment in checking harassment against women. She urged need to implement the laws and regulations that had already been framed to protect females at workplace.

