Women, non-Muslim candidates to be issued nomination papers for NA, Provincial Assembly seats from Dec 20

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The process of issuing nomination papers for women and non-Muslim candidates for specific seats in the National and Provincial Assemblies will start from December 20, 2023.

ECP local chapter sources told APP that candidates for reserved seats for women and non-Muslims can collect nomination papers from Returning Officers and District Election Commission offices till December 22.

Election Commission Sources further said that nomination papers must be submitted to the returning officer before the deadline from December 20 to 22. No nomination papers will be accepted thereafter.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has directed the political parties to provide the list of preference of their candidates for the specific seats to the respective returning officers by December 22.