`Women of the wild', a social media platform sharing stories of nature loving female in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :`Women of the wild', a platform on social media is sharing untold success stories of nature-loving females of Pakistan with the objective of inspiring the young generation especially women folk to come forward and contribute to the global cause of combating environmental hazards of climate change, forest degradation, and wildlife hunting.

The group of passionate environmentalists is formed by a young and enthusiastic wildlife conservationist, Maria Hashmi in collaboration and support of Akanksha, a brilliant wildlife filmmaker.

Maria, an Islamabad-based herpetologist, first developed her page a few months earlier on Instagram by the name of `Rebel Zoologist'.

The concept was to break cultural norms about women in fields related to wildlife besides educating people about native flora and fauna.

"People were so fascinated by the work I was doing, and so I kept doing it. I posted photos of insects, fish, reptiles, plants, anything I could find in my backyard," shared Maria while talking with APP.

A few months ago, I got an Instagram message from Akanksha who offered me to work together from the platform of `Women of the Wild' for encouraging nature-loving females to gather and work jointly.

"I fell in love with the idea instantly and started with three to four women who had agreed to be featured and now even though still beginning, it doing amazing", explains Maria.

"Women of the Wild is a social media handle started to throw the spotlight on women working directly and indirectly in nature, sustainability, climate change, and wildlife," she added.

� It is also a way of bringing all of them under one roof so that they can network, be inspired, explore opportunities.

To make it grow to a movement where the next generation of women entering these fields has women role models to look up to.

Women of the Wild is now displaying success stories of around 14 women hailing from different areas of Pakistan and are working selflessly for the betterment of the environment by creating awareness about impacts of climate change, the importance of biodiversity conservation, animal rights, etc.

A story displayed by Tara Khan from Karachi shares the success of planting a Miyawaki forest in the front yard of their home. Tara and her mother planted 200 trees of 40 different species in just a 62 square meter area.

The stories displayed on `Women of the Wild' have proper viewership as all of them are filled with commendable comments from women folk, appreciating the initiatives taken by these female nature lovers and also expressing their desire of participating in the cause.

Maria apprised APP that Women of the Wild also plan to make available opportunities in skill development, mentoring, job vacancies, volunteering, media training, inclusion in the relevant databases`.

We are so overwhelmed by the response, it's been great. We're hoping to continue expanding on this database at the international level and make every woman in science feel