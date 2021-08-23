UrduPoint.com

`Women Of The Wild', A Social Media Platform Sharing Stories Of Nature Loving Female In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 01:51 PM

`Women of the wild', a social media platform sharing stories of nature loving female in Pakistan

Women of the wild', a platform on social media is sharing untold success stories of nature-loving females of Pakistan with the objective of inspiring the young generation especially women folk to come forward and contribute to the global cause of combating environmental hazards of climate change, forest degradation, and wildlife hunting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :`Women of the wild', a platform on social media is sharing untold success stories of nature-loving females of Pakistan with the objective of inspiring the young generation especially women folk to come forward and contribute to the global cause of combating environmental hazards of climate change, forest degradation, and wildlife hunting.

The group of passionate environmentalists is formed by a young and enthusiastic wildlife conservationist, Maria Hashmi in collaboration and support of Akanksha, a brilliant wildlife filmmaker.

Maria, an Islamabad-based herpetologist, first developed her page a few months earlier on Instagram by the name of `Rebel Zoologist'.

The concept was to break cultural norms about women in fields related to wildlife besides educating people about native flora and fauna.

"People were so fascinated by the work I was doing, and so I kept doing it. I posted photos of insects, fish, reptiles, plants, anything I could find in my backyard," shared Maria while talking with APP.

A few months ago, I got an Instagram message from Akanksha who offered me to work together from the platform of `Women of the Wild' for encouraging nature-loving females to gather and work jointly.

"I fell in love with the idea instantly and started with three to four women who had agreed to be featured and now even though still beginning, it doing amazing", explains Maria.

"Women of the Wild is a social media handle started to throw the spotlight on women working directly and indirectly in nature, sustainability, climate change, and wildlife," she added.

� It is also a way of bringing all of them under one roof so that they can network, be inspired, explore opportunities.

To make it grow to a movement where the next generation of women entering these fields has women role models to look up to.

Women of the Wild is now displaying success stories of around 14 women hailing from different areas of Pakistan and are working selflessly for the betterment of the environment by creating awareness about impacts of climate change, the importance of biodiversity conservation, animal rights, etc.

A story displayed by Tara Khan from Karachi shares the success of planting a Miyawaki forest in the front yard of their home. Tara and her mother planted 200 trees of 40 different species in just a 62 square meter area.

The stories displayed on `Women of the Wild' have proper viewership as all of them are filled with commendable comments from women folk, appreciating the initiatives taken by these female nature lovers and also expressing their desire of participating in the cause.

Maria apprised APP that Women of the Wild also plan to make available opportunities in skill development, mentoring, job vacancies, volunteering, media training, inclusion in the relevant databases`.

We are so overwhelmed by the response, it's been great. We're hoping to continue expanding on this database at the international level and make every woman in science feel Any female nature lover who wanted to share her story can get it displayed by visiting (Women of the Wild - Pakistan (@womenofthewildpakistan) � Instagram photos and videos).

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Social Media Job Young Tara Women Media All From Share Instagram Love

Recent Stories

German train drivers strike despite last-minute of ..

German train drivers strike despite last-minute offer

1 minute ago
 Over 1.94 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administe ..

Over 1.94 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

1 minute ago
 Anger as Covid-sceptic church flouts Sydney lockdo ..

Anger as Covid-sceptic church flouts Sydney lockdown

1 minute ago
 Hong Kong reports five new imported COVID-19 cases ..

Hong Kong reports five new imported COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 Death Toll From Hurricane Grace in Mexico Rises to ..

Death Toll From Hurricane Grace in Mexico Rises to 11 - Reports

11 minutes ago
 Singapore Offers Washington Help With Evacuations ..

Singapore Offers Washington Help With Evacuations From Afghanistan

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.